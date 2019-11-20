Dazzling alpha Monocertoid meteor shower predicted late Thursday

Every year in the third week of November, a meteor shower known as the alpha Monocertoid produces a few meteors over the course of 2-3 nights. This year, it is slated to be extra spectacular, with a large outburst predicted by meteor scientists, Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen.

For a 40-minute window of time, the dazzling display will be best viewable in South America, eastern North America, western Europe, and northwestern Africa. Locally, it will peak just before midnight Thursday evening into Friday morning. Michiana is forecast to be under a thick blanket of cloud cover at that time, so visibility will be limited.

Up to 400 meteors may streak across the sky Thursday night in a rare showing, according to the American Meteor Society. This could be as many as 7 meteors per minute. The meteor shower is a result of the dust trail from an unknown comet and intersects the Earth’s orbit on an inconsistent basis. Without a repetitious pattern of arrival, the Unicorn Meteor Shower is difficult to predict.

Meteors move at a rate of 140,900 miles per hour and are best viewable in dark settings, away from light pollution.