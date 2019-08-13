Allegiant Airlines to offer non-stop flights from South Bend to Sarasota

Allegiant Airlines will offer a non-stop flight from South Bend International to Sarasota, Florida.

Beginning November 25, the seasonal route will operate two times per week, Monday and Friday.

Allegiant will now serve six cities from South Bend.

“We are thrilled to add the sixth dot to our route map with Allegiant,” said Mike Daigle, South Bend International Airport CEO and executive director. “The addition of nonstop flights to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from South Bend International during the cold winter/early spring months will allow residents of the greater South Bend region to enjoy fun in the sun…”

Flight days, times and rates can be found here.

