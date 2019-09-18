All staff safe after roof fire at Goshen Health building

A small fire Wednesday afternoon damaged part of the roof at Goshen Health.

Firefighters were called to the hospital's heart and vascular center at 5:11 p.m., according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

When they arrived, they used a ladder truck to scale the building, from which light smoke emanated. The fire apparently began in the area of the stone façade on the back of the building.

While staff members were inside at the time the fire broke out, they were all able to get outside to safety. No patients were in the building at the time.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

