All eyes are on Tony Jones Jr. to lead the Irish rushing attack

Tony Jones Jr. had quite the season debut at Louisville, rushing for 113 yards, including a touchdown and a personal-best 35-yard run.

"I was born ready to do this," Jones said. "I've been waiting for this my whole life, really, to just go out on the field with no regrets and play hard for the boys."

Jones said he felt good about how he performed in his season debut.

"I would say that it felt great, You know, just training for the whole season," Jones said. "It's just interesting to go out there and ball out for the third person."

Jones entered the game after fellow running back Jafar Armstrong was sidelined with an injury. He's expected to be out for at least a month, and now all eyes are on Jones to lead the Irish running game.

"The first thing doing to move forward is that you've got to accept the role as you have," Jones said.

It is a role he says starts with being both mentally and physically tough.

