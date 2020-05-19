All Indiana teachers recognized as 2021 Teacher of the Year

The Indiana Department of Education has recognized all Indiana teachers collectively as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

The department traditionally has recognized a single educator with the award each year.

State Schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a statement Tuesday that “the COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning. Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment.”

For more than 60 years, the Department of Education has conducted the Teacher of the Year program to recognize outstanding classroom teachers from across the state.

