Small Business Saturday is on Saturday, and many local businesses are offering a community a shopping experience.

One of those businesses is Ali on the Boulevard. Friday afternoon, Melissa Stephens was joined by owner Ali Patel to talk more about the store's special sale, happening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

You can visit Ali on the Boulevard at 722 E Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend, or you can visit the store's website.