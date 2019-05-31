Alexa will delete voice recordings on command

A new voice command will make sure that Alexa isn't keeping recordings of your conversations.

Simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," and Alexa will erase any conversations recorded between midnight and the minute you say the command.

Currently, you must open the Alexa app on your phone to delete your voice history. However, you must still opt in to the feature and switch "Enable deletion by voice" on.

Amazon says it will add another voice command in the coming weeks, "Alexa, delete what I just said."

