Alabama woman fought off suspect using hot grease

Decatur, Ala. police say a woman there used hot grease to fight off a man charged with burglary and domestic violence.

Police say officers responded to a home on Wimberley Drive SW because of a domestic dispute.

When they got there they found Larondrick Macklin suffering from burns to his face. Police say Macklin had entered the victim’s home armed with a gun and that the victim used a pot full of hot grease to defend herself.

Macklin was taken to the hospital on August 1st and then arrested and booked into the Morgan County jail on Aug. 2. His bond is set at $300,000.

