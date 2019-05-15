Alabama Gov. Ivey reviewing abortion ban bill

The Latest on a proposed (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is not saying whether she intends to sign a proposed abortion ban into law.

Ivey told reporters Wednesday that she will review the legislation approved by lawmakers Tuesday night before announcing her decision. She says potential legal fees should not deter "efforts to protect the unborn."

The Alabama Legislature has given final approval to the nation's most restrictive abortion law in the country, a measure that makes performing abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony.

Supporters say they hope to create a court case to challenge the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

___

11 a.m.

Abortion rights advocates are urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to veto an attempted abortion ban in Alabama and vowed swift legal action to prevent it from taking effect.

Staci Fox, of Planned Parenthood Southeast, said they urged Ivey to veto "this dangerous bill." She says they'll file a legal challenge against the ban if needed to block it from taking effect.

Lawmakers on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation that would make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

However, even supporters of the bill expect courts to quickly block it from taking effect.

State Rep. Terri Collins said the goal is to create a court case to challenge the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

___

2:15 a.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will now decide whether to sign legislation that would outlaw almost all abortions in the state as some conservatives seek to ignite legal fights in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the landmark 1973 decision that made the procedure legal.

The Alabama Legislature on Tuesday gave final approval to the nation's most restrictive abortion law in the country, a measure that makes performing abortion a felony at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions.

Ivey will now decide whether to sign the bill State senators voted for 25-6. It cleared the House of Representatives earlier 74-3.

State Rep. Terri Collins said the goal is to create a court case to challenge the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Sen. Bobby Singleton, who voted against the bill, said the state should be ashamed.

