Akron officials postpone July 4th parade, fireworks

Akron’s parade, fireworks and other events scheduled for July 4 have been postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the 2020 parade will move to the Akron Summer’s End Festival slated for Saturday, Sept. 26.

Fireworks will not take place in 2020, but officials said the 2021 display could be larger.

You can follow the Akron Summer’s End Festival Facebook page for announcements and scheduled events from the Akron 4th of July and Summer’s End Festival Joint Committee.

