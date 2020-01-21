Akron man charged after alleged rape of boy in Kosciusko Co.

A Kosciusko County man is facing a child molesting charge after he allegedly admitted to raping a boy.

Austin Collins, 23, of Akron, is being held in jail on a $51,000 bond, according to our reporting partners at The Times-Union.

According to court documents, the boy told police that Collins pulled him into a room, pulled down his pants, then proceeded to have sex with him.

Court papers also state that when police spoke with Collins earlier this month, he confirmed the boy's account of what happened.

