Airshow in Goshen draws big crowd

Thousands of people watched planes in action Saturday, at the third annual America's Freedom Fest.

The event was held at Goshen Municipal Airport, featuring a 5K walk and run, an airshow and fireworks.

One boy, celebrating his birthday, said this was his first time going to an airshow.

“I found my love of airplanes when the Boy Scouts took a vacation to the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo,” Ethan McDonald said.

The airport manager said they had an impressive line-up this year.

The event attracts close to 30,000 people each year.

