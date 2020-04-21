Air in motion: How different forces in nature create wind

This webinar is about the properties of motion and how they relate to the weather forecast every day.

Wind is a product of motion as it relates to Newton's Laws of Motion. The first law suggests that an object in motion will stay in motion. The second law suggests that force put on an object equals its mass multiplied by the acceleration produced.

Horizontally, at the Earth's surface wind always blows from areas of high pressure to areas of low pressure. Pressure change over a unit distance is called pressure gradient force. The greater the force, the faster the winds will blow.

Wind speed can be measured with an anemometer, but it can also be measured without the aid of an instrument by referencing the Beaufort Scale.