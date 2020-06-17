Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties

St. Joseph, Elkhart and La Porte Counties are included in a list of areas with a forecast of high ozone levels on Thursday, June 18, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

Other Northern Indiana counties on the list are Lake and Porter Counties.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making simple changes to their daily habits. You can:

• Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation

• Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip

• Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

• Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds

• Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.

