Agreement reached for flight attendant accused of public intoxication

A pretrial diversion agreement has been reached between the St. Joseph County court and a flight attendant charged with public intoxication.

Forty-nine-year-old Julianne March, of Wisconsin, was arrested earlier this month after a flight from Chicago landed in South Bend.

A passenger says March was working his United Express flight and says she was slurring her speech and couldn't walk straight.

As part of the pretrial diversion, March must meet all of the requirements and conditions of the agreement, which includes alcohol abuse evaluation and counseling.

If she completes those requirements, her charge will be dropped after one year.

