African American South Bend leaders show support for Buttigieg at meeting

African American South Bend leaders and elected officials wanted to show support for Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a time, they argue, the national media suggests he lacks local community support.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at the Charles Martin Youth Center. Gladys Muhammad, who manages the youth center, said the meeting was not meant to showcase presidential endorsements of Buttigieg.

Several speakers explained why they are backing Buttigieg for his work as South Bend mayor.

Apostle Michael Patton said he was proud of Buttigieg for creating the Department of Diversity and Inclusion, among other achievements. Patton did cast his support for Buttigieg as the Democratic nominee at the end of his five-minute speech.

Amid the meeting, a man who reportedly belongs to the local chapter of Black Lives Matter stole the mic from Councilwoman Sharon McBride. Crowd members had to quiet him and regain control of the microphone.

McBride, a Democrat who represents the city's 3rd District, accompanied Buttigieg on the campaign trail in South Carolina over the weekend.

Recent polls show Buttigieg trailing other Democratic candidates in terms of African American support. He has 2% of the share in a poll from The Economist/YouGov, compared to Joe Biden's 46%.

In a recent Quinnipiac University poll, Buttigieg has 4% of support among black voters.

While Buttigieg has room to gain popularity in other voting categories, Dr. Elizabeth Bennion, a political science professor at Indiana University South Bend, said garnering the African American vote is key for any candidate.

"African Americans make up about 25% of the total primary voter pool in the Democratic party, and they are a majority in a number of states, including South Carolina, where they make up 60% of expected primary voters there," Bennion stated.

