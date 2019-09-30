Aerial spraying to combat EEE to begin in SW Michigan

A pair of planes are getting ready to spray a mist to kill mosquitoes in parts of Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties. The insects could potentially carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a rare virus that has sickened two Eau Claire farmers.

The treatment will happen after dusk Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday until roughly 4:30 a.m. The amount to be sprayed equates to roughly two tablespoons per one football field of space.

"When the weather conditions are right, (the spray) can kill up to 95 percent of the adult mosquito population," explained Gillian Conrad, the communication manager for the Berrien County Health Department.

Conrad added the EPA-approved insecticide spray has no known negative health effects, meaning it is safe for people to be outdoors when the application takes place.

"We have been told that this mist is so fine, the droplets are so fine, that people who might be outside during the time of application won't even know that it's happening," she said.

Typically, there are 5-10 EEE human cases each year in the United States, but in 2019, there have been three fatalities among the nine confirmed cases in Michigan. EEE is deadly in 33 percent of the people who become ill.

If people feel unsafe being outside when planes are spraying, Conrad advises the public to shut windows and doors in addition to turning off the air conditioner, although she reiterates no known negative health effects are associated with EEE aerial spray treatment.

It is still recommended, said Conrad, for people to use EPA-approved mosquito repellent since the mosquitoes that can carry EEE are active in the evenings.

For a list of specific areas in Michigan counties were aerial treatment is taking place, click click here.

A fact sheet from the Berrien County Health Department indicates EEE originates in infected birds that are bitten by mosquitoes. Mosquitoes transmit the virus to humans and other mammals. Not all mosquitoes are able to carry the EEE virus. Roughly 4 to 5 percent of human infections turn into EEE.