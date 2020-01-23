Adult use marijuana sales begin in Niles



It’s high time recreational marijuana sales came to southwest Michigan.

The ReLEAF Center in Niles opened its doors to adult use customers today at 10:00 a.m.

The day was characterized by long lines and a wide variety of customers.

Ken Bellamy came all the way from Michigan City, Indiana. “I’ve got a buddy that lives up here in New Buffalo and I’m going to grab something here, I’m going back there and stay the day at his house.”

Daniel Prothero is from Toledo, Ohio. He was in town on business and decided to check things out. “I'm actually like super thrilled about it because I literally only live like an hour away from here like technically so I can always make a trip up here now, now that it is recreational so it is honestly like a life saver to me.”

Buying marijuana at the ReLEAF Center is like buying jewelry. The products are on display in glass cases and customers receive personal attention from a bud tender. “If there’s something that you see, that you want to smell, that you want to look at you know we’ll pull it out of the case. If it’s an accessory we’ll pull it out and let you look at it,” said The ReLEAF Center’s George Pittenturf.

The business did allow medical marijuana patients to head to the front of the line.

Recreational sales were limited to two grams per customer.

