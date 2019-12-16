Adopted bomb sniffing dog develops west coast following

A Michiana veteran has developed quite a following on the west coast.

Back in February Joseph Steenbeke of Culver adopted the bomb sniffing dog he once served with on the battlefields of Afghanistan.

A full 10 months later their story continues to inspire.

More than 100 letters of support, praise, and thanks have poured in from thousands of miles away.

The letters come from 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders at an elementary school in San Jose California who were asked to familiarize themselves with the adoption as a Veterans Day assignment.

The letters were sent to the Mishawaka office of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski who personally presented them to the Steenbeke family today.

“When I was a little kid I wanted to be a soldier but when I read about you and Tess I realized I can be a bomb finder too,” said Rep. Walorski as she read one of the letters aloud. “I also like dogs so it’s the perfect job.”

“Your separation almost made me cry. Your reunion was a great story it made me think of other dog-less soldiers,” read another letter. “I think the dog less soldiers should have their dogs too.”

Joseph Steenbeke wasn’t the first soldier to adopt the service dog he was partnered with during a deployment in Afghanistan but he was apparently one of the few to do it the hard way.

“There were another three or four people like from our K-9 group that were able to reconnect but it's something that although their dogs as soon as they split their dogs were retired so none of them had a six seven year gap like me and Tess did,” Steenbeke explained.

Just a month after Tess joined the family, the family grew with the birth of Joseph's daughter Diana. Now more than 100 additional adoring children are suddenly in the mix.

“It means an awful lot. It just, I can't tell you how much it means to me just that other people love us being together as much as I love us being together.”

Congresswoman Walorski is working on a bill that would make it easier for military K-9 handlers to adopt their dogs upon retirement.