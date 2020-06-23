You can adopt a tadpole in Marshall County.

Several frogs and toads heard the Bremen pool wasn't opening this year and decided to lay their eggs in the pool.

Bremen Parks and Recreation has hundreds if not thousands of tadpoles, frogs and toads.

Now, they're looking for homes.

Bremen Parks was out at the pool today giving the frogs and toads new homes. They will be back tomorrow.

To get a tadpole, you have to be a resident of Marshall County and you will need to bring your own container.

