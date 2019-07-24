Adopt a Piano program happening at Merrimans' Playhouse

It's a chance for you to add a touch of music to your life, and it's all by "adopting a piano" from one South Bend business.

The folks at Merrimans' Playhouse want to keep pianos in homes and out of landfills.

They are offering deals on every kind, from baby grands to spinets. Choose the one you like, and depending on what it is, Merrimans' will upgrade it for your home.

They say they have about 300 pianos in stock.

"It transcends any one particular need. It's really a human need. And so you may not be drawn to it, you may not be able to express yourself through it, necessarily, but you have it there, represented in your culture, in our culture, in our life experience," Merrimans' co-owner Stephen Merriman said.

To learn more about the business and how to adopt a piano, click here.

