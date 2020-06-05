Additional food assistance benefits in Michigan extends through June

Approximately 350,000 Michigan families will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits this month as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the maximum allowable benefit for SNAP customers based on their respective household size.

1 person: $194

2 people: $355

3 people: $509

4 people: $646

5 people: $768

6 people: $921

7 people: $1,018

8 people: $1,164

Eligible clients will see additional benefits on their bridge card by June 30, with payments beginning for some households on June 20.

Additional benefits will be loaded onto bridge cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.