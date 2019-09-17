Adams HS grad, longtime employee dies in weekend crash

The John Adams High School community is mourning after the unexpected death of a longtime employee over the weekend.

Sixty-two-year-old Jeffrey Hull died in a crash on Saturday afternoon in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Twyckenham Drive.

Hull, who was a 1975 graduate from Adams, worked at the school and for the South Bend Community School Corporation for more than 30 years. He spent time as a security guard, coach, referee, scorekeeper, ticket taker, announcer, mentor and chaperone.

Funeral services for Hull will be held on Friday at the Palmer Funeral Home on Mishawaka Avenue.

Meanwhile, friends may gather with his family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-9 p.m.

