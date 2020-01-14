Actress Mandy Moore campaigns with Buttigieg

Former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had some star power campaigning for him in Iowa Monday night.

Actress and singer Mandy Moore says she's been supporting Buttigieg since she first heard about him.

The actress also rejected the notion that the former South Bend mayor is in the debt of Hollywood elites after some of Buttigieg's Democratic primary rivals came after him for hosting lavish fundraisers which some candidates have avoided.

"He's a veteran, he's brilliant, he's a Rhodes scholar, he speaks seven languages," Moore said. "He's compassionate, he's authentic. He's, he's a real human. I don't know. I feel like that's a quality that's often overlooked in a presidential candidate."

All the Democratic candidates made their final appeals to voters in Tuesday night's debate, the last before the Iowa caucuses next month.

