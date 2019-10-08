Activists continue to speak out against proposed St. Joe Co. industrial park

Protesters continued to speak out Tuesday night against the proposed Indiana Enterprise Center in New Carlisle.

Members of the Open Space and Agricultural Alliance were outside the County-City Building in South Bend protesting the IEC, a proposed 20,000-acre industrial park east of New Carlisle.

The group argues the park is in direct violation of the county's current comprehensive plan.

One of the organizers of the protest says the group wants more people to get involved with the planning process.

"People are concerned, people have been left out of this process, and what we're saying today is, 'Let us in, let us into the planning process, so that we can plan our communities together instead of having a few select people make plans that would drastically transform the nature of this place,'" OSAA member Garrett Blad said.

OSAA members say that more than $3.3 million of county funds have already been spent planning the IEC.

