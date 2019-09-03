Active-duty first responders invited to ride South Shore Line for free

Active-duty first responders are invited to ride the South Shore Line for free from Sept. 11-15 on all off-peak weekday and weekend trains.

From the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District:



To show appreciation and to say thank you for their service to the community, the South Shore Line (SSL) is inviting all active-duty first responders to ride the train free of charge Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 15, on all off-peak weekday and weekend trains.

In order to take advantage of this promotion, all first responders must present ticket collectors with valid active-duty identification. All active-duty police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers and emergency medical technicians are welcome.

“All of us at South Shore Line wholeheartedly respects and appreciates the sacrifices that our first responders make each and every day,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at the SSL. “By inviting first responders to ride the train for free, we hope to show our gratitude for all they have done to protect and serve our communities.”

Throughout the year, the SSL gives back to the community by welcoming various groups to take advantage of free round-trip transportation on designated days. In the near future, the train will be offering a week of free transportation for military personnel, including active-duty, reserves and veterans in honor of Veterans Day. Keep up with the SSL on social media for the official announcement and details of this special promotion.

Additionally, the SSL offers reduced fares for seniors, active duty military personnel, commuting students, infants and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round. And, up to three kids 13 and under always ride free on all daily off-peak, weekend and holiday trains.

For more information on train schedules, discounts and to plan a trip, please visit www.mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.