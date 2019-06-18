Active-duty Bremen K9 officer dies

Active-duty K9 Officer Bardo has died after battling bone cancer, the Bremen Police Department announced Tuesday.

The Belgian Malinois was just 3 years old.

Bardo began his service in January 2018 with his partner, Sgt. Trent Stouder.

Bardo was diagnosed with bone cancer, and his health declined suddenly.

Police say Bardo died peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by family, a fellow officer and veterinary staff.

A memorial service recognizing Bardo's service to the department and community will be announced at a later date.

