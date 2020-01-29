Acquisition of Stonehenge Golf Course complete

The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation, or KEDCo, has completed a yearlong project to acquire and relaunch a popular Winona Lake Golf Course.

Stonehenge Golf Course is regarded as one of the top golf courses in Indiana, but it closed in the fall of 2018.

But KEDCo wrote a letter of intent last April to purchase the golf course, and it eventually reopened.

Commercial developer Winona Kosciusko C has acquired the clubhouse and will redevelop the facility as a multitenant space.

