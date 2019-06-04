Indiana AG Curtis Hill groping accusers to make announcement

The four women who claim they were sexually harassed by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will be making an announcement regarding the case later this month.

A news conference will be held on June 18 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis.

Hill allegedly committed professional misconduct by touching the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar.

Hill has denied the allegations, and a special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges.

