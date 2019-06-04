Indiana AG Curtis Hill groping accusers to make announcement

Mara Candelaria Reardon and Curtis Hill
Updated: Tue 4:48 PM, Jun 04, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The four women who claim they were sexually harassed by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will be making an announcement regarding the case later this month.

A news conference will be held on June 18 at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis.

Hill allegedly committed professional misconduct by touching the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar.

Hill has denied the allegations, and a special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges.

 