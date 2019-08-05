Sheriff: Deceased victims in Berrien County crash all related

New details are emerging about the victims of the crash that killed four people in Buchanan Township last Friday.

Sheriff Paul Bailey confirms 66-year-old Robert Klint, of Sawyer, along with his wife, Melissa, 60, and their 22-year-old daughter, Landyn, died in the crash, in addition to Melissa's brother, 52-year-old Kent Williamson, who was visiting from the Ruckersville, Virginia area.

The Klints leave behind five other children, while Kent Williamson was married with six children and was vacationing in Berrien County before the crash happened, Bailey said.

Around noon on Friday, police say 53-year-old Dub Collins was speeding west on Miller Road when he blew a stop sign, T-boning a car containing the Klints and Williamson, who were headed south on Main Street. That street does not have a stop sign.

The Berrien County sheriff said Collins, who has a parole detainer, is back in prison after his hospital release. The Michigan Department of Corrections' website indicates Collins was sentenced in 2015 for maintaining a meth lab and paroled in 2018.

Bailey said Collins' wife, Heather, 39, who was in the car at the time of the crash, was also out on parole. There's no word on her condition.

Either Wednesday or Thursday, the sheriff says the Berrien County prosecutor will file criminal charges against Dub Collins.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

