Accused Kosciusko Co. animal control officer suspended 5 days, no pay

A Kosciusko County Animal Control officer will be disciplined following

accusations he shot and killed a dog in Etna Green.

On Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously voted to place officer Jerry Clase on a five-day unpaid suspension.

The county's animal control ordinance on domestic animals indicates officers must first attempt to contact the owner before taking additional actions.

Released Tuesday, the Kosciusko County attorney's report found Clase did not try to contact the owner before euthanizing the dog.

Around June 19, 2019, the report says Clase went to an Etna Green property after the county’s animal control unit received a report that a dog appeared to be severely ill and tried to bite someone living on the property.

The attorney’s report then says the landlord led Clase to a garage, where a dog had a large, bleeding, protruding sore on its stomach. Watery blood, presumed to be the dog’s, was nearby.

Due to the dog’s condition, the report indicates Clase took the dog into his custody and euthanized it to prevent the animal from further suffering.

Indiana State Police found no criminal wrongdoing on Clase's part.

The attorney’s report says the dog’s owner called Clase later that day to ask about the dog and to see if she was in trouble because of the condition in which the pet was found.

Also at the meeting, commissioners amended the county ordinance on domestic animals. The newly revised law states if an animal control officer and a police officer believe an injured domestic animal needs to be euthanized quickly to prevent additional suffering, a reasonable attempt must first be made to contact the pet owner.

Then, the animal may be euthanized immediately with whatever means the animal control officer deems appropriate, given the circumstances.

A protest held Tuesday morning outside the courthouse attracted several people who called for Clase's firing.

"Hang it up, retire, enjoy your golden years," said Phaedra Chaney, of Pierceton, addressing Clase. "Leave the animals alone. I'm being nice. Hang it up."

Meanwhile, a couple people watching the protest said those against the accused animal control officer need to be better informed about the facts.

"I think there's a lot of stuff that people don't know, and they're misinformed about what happened with the dog," stated Tim Joy, a Kosciusko County resident.

County attorney Chad Miner said the start date of Clase's unpaid suspension has yet to be determined.

Clase declined to speak to reporters after the commissioners' meeting.

