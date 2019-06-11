Abundant sunshine Tuesday;Tracking rain Wednesday

TODAY:

A cool start to a picture perfect day! Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s for this typical June day as we experience light westerly winds and plenty of sunshine.

Low levels of humidity cap off this ideal day.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds gradually building back in. Winds less than 10mph from the south.

WEDNESDAY:

A few early sprinkles on the radar with thicker cloud cover. Highs in the middle 70s, once again. Slightly more humid with dew points in the 60s. Late rain likely with showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight, into Thursday morning.