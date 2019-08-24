AT&T workers strike in Southeast, more than 20,000 walk off the job

More than 20,000 AT&T workers in the Southeast went on strike early Saturday over “unfair labor practices,” the union said.

The Communications Workers of America has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” said CWA Vice President Richard Honeycutt.

“Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”

The old agreement expired on Aug. 3.

The strike involves over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to the union.

AT&T spokesperson said a strike benefits no one.

“We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off," AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly said.

