AP analysis: NFL teams lost over $500M to injuries in 2019

In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, New York Jets cornerback Kyron Brown (35) is helped off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Jets finished the season with a league-high 20 players on injured reserve and had so many other injuries the organization is studying every step from practice to recovery down to how they care for injuries to stay healthier in the future. Jets general manager Joe Douglas hopes 2019 was a “bit of anomaly.” (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Updated: Tue 8:59 PM, Jan 28, 2020

(AP) - According to an Associated Press study, NFL teams paid more than a half-billion dollars to Week 1 starters who missed games because of injuries this season and players who ended the year on injured reserve.

And the players sidelined the most in a league devoted more and more to speed are wide receivers.

Much of the recent focus has been on protecting high-priced quarterbacks and limiting head injuries.

But keeping wideouts and the defenders who try to stop them has occupied most of the NFL’s medical personnel this season.

