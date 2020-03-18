AP Source: Detroit automakers to shut down factories

A person briefed on the matter says Detroit's three automakers have agreed to close all of their factories due to worker fears about the coronavirus.

Automakers are expected to release details of the closure later Wednesday.

The United Auto Workers union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/18/2020 12:20:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

