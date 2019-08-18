AMBER Alert declared out of Lake County

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Crown Point, Indiana which is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victim, Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, is a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 97 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, and last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal and blue jeans with tears and shin high boots with a black lace choker. Madison was last seen on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 am in Crown Point, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Martin Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, is a 22 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000 or 911.