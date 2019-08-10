AMBER Alert declared for two missing children from Starke County.

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for two missing children from Starke County.

The victims, Ayden Javier Mendez, is a 7 year old Hispanic male, 3 feet tall, 45 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it and black shorts.

Yulianna Rose Mendez, is a 3 year old Hispanic female, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

Ayden and Yulianna were last seen this morning at 1:37 am in Hamlet and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE5262.

Francisco Javier Mendez also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.