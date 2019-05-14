UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, missing 4-year-old found safe

An Amber Alert issued for Faith Cyndora Martinez, a missing 4-year-old from Michigan who was considered endangered, was canceled Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet just before 4 p.m., Michigan State Police said the girl was found safe but did not specify where or how she was found.

Earlier

The girl's mother, 30-year-old Pettra Aliesha Yahya, made threats to harm herself and her daughter, police said when the Amber Alert was initially released.

Police said Yahya had last been seen driving a red 2005 Buick Rendezvous with the license plate of EBD 2873.

Faith is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

Information from our sister station WOOD-TV.

