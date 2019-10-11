AG William Barr speaks at ND, says secular culture is 'attacking religon'

United States Attorney General William Barr spoke at Notre Dame Law School about religious freedom Friday.

Law students, the De Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture group, and invited guests listened to Barr speak.

For the last five decades, Barr said religion has been under attack, adding the secular culture is growing.

"Modern secularists dismiss this idea of morality as otherworldly superstition imposed by a killjoy clergy; but, in fact, Judeo-Christian moral standards are the ultimate utilitarian for human conduct," Barr said.

He even claimed secular values are being forced on people, especially students.

"For example, New Jersey recently passed a law requiring schools to adopt a LGBT curriculum that many feel is inconsistent with traditional Christian teaching," Barr said.

Barr, a devout Catholic, said the "traditional order is shaken" and encouraged the crowd to keep faith and values alive.

"In other words, religion helps frame a moral culture within society that instills and reinforces moral discipline," he said.

Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, around 40 people took to the streets to protest Barr's visit to Notre Dame.

"I heard Notre Dame was hosting Bill Barr for a talk at the law school, and by inviting Bill Barr here, Notre Dame has become complicit within this impeachment conversation," protester Anne Crafton said.

Protesters were blowing whistles in reference to the whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry.

"It's unacceptable what [President Donald] Trump has been doing. He's committing treasonous acts, and I am here to show my support for impeachment," Crafton said.

Back in the courtroom, Barr made a promise in his closing remarks:

"I can assure you that as long as I am attorney general, that the Department of Justice will be at the forefront of this effort, ready to fight for the most cherished of all our American liberties: the freedom to live according to our faith," he said.

For the full lecture, head to the WNDU Facebook page.

