ACT to allow students to retake portions of exam

Beginning in September 2020, students will be able to retake portions of the ACT exam.

The ACT exam is a college entrance exam that includes math, English, reading and science sections.

According to a Wall Street Journal article, students would previously have had to retake the whole exam. With the new changes, students can retake the portions in which they do not like their scores.

The Wall Street Journal also states that colleges can still see all of the student's scores from a test and additional scores from retakes that students want to include.

In the test's 60-year history, ACT officials say this is the first time students will be able to retake individual sections.

