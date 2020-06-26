ACLU sues Fort Wayne, sheriff to halt use of tear gas

Demonstrators protesting police brutality are suing the city of Fort Wayne and the sheriff of Allen County to halt the use of tear gas, other chemical agents and projectiles against them.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed the federal lawsuit Friday on behalf of individual protesters. It argues that Fort Wayne police and members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department have violated the First and Fourth Amendments by using chemical agents and projectiles for crowd control. The lawsuit seeks an injunction and damages.

The ACLU filed a similar lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis last week.