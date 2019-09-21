A wet finish to the weekend

Scattered showers and a few t-storms possible tonight, increasing overnight especially closer to daybreak. Temperatures will be warm, in the 70s this evening, and bottoming off in the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Sunday will be a wet day as several rounds of showers and storms will be possible, along with breezy conditions. Rain will be heavy Sunday evening as a cold front comes through, especially in western areas. There is a low threat for severe weather, mainly Sunday evening. We’ll be in the upper 70s to around 80 tomorrow, but behind the front we expect cooler temperatures for much of the work week, a little closer normal for the beginning of Fall.

