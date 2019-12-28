A warm, wet finish to the weekend

Showers will move in to the area late this evening, increasing overnight. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible closer to daybreak. We could also see some patchy fog. Lows for the night will occur this evening, with temps rising overnight to around 50 degrees.

Rain is likely tomorrow, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. It will be a very warm day, with near record temperatures again in the low 60s. Periods of rain continue tomorrow night with breezy conditions and cooling temperatures. Overall rain amounts will be pretty decent, with many areas seeing over an inch. Scattered showers on Monday, with some snow mixing in before snow becomes more likely Monday night as cold air wraps around the low moving through the great lakes. Snow showers on Tuesday as well, especially near/north of the state line. Slight chance for some lingering light snow Tuesday evening for New Year ’s Eve, but new year’s day should be dry. A bit warmer to finish the week.

