A warm week ahead

Mostly cloudy skies expected tonight with a slight chance for showers (maybe a rumble). Patchy fog is possible overnight. Temps fall through the 70s this evening, with lows in the mid 60s overnight.

We will start off Monday with some clouds and patchy fog, but skies should clear through the day, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs a little above normal around 80 degrees. A high pressure ridge builds in to the region and that keeps the heat in and the rain out as we head through the work week. Temperatures will be warm, mainly in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances return this weekend.

