A warm, pleasant day ahead

We’re starting off with clouds and a bit of rain on the radar, though the rain should be diminishing as it moves eastward. All models are showing this area of rain falling apart, but some sprinkles or light showers will be possible mainly in western areas this morning. It will be a warmer day with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds will increase tonight with showers possible overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will be a cloudy and cooler day with rain likely, but the sun returns with temperatures back up to near 60 again on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer in the early half of next week, but that comes with chances for showers and a few t-storms. We cool back down into the 50s for the rest of the 10 day period.