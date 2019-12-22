A warm finish to the weekend

We will finish off the weekend the same way we started…mostly sunny with temperatures well above normal. Temperatures will rise quickly through the 30s this morning, and through the 40s this afternoon, with highs topping off in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Mostly clear again tonight, though there is a small chance for some patchy fog in spots. Lows will be in the low 30s, which is not far from our normal high temperature this time of the year. We stay warm and dry weather through much of the week as the wet weather remains in the southeastern US. We will see a series of fronts to our north that edge close to us, but with very little moisture around, we’ll just see an increase in clouds. There is a very slight chance for a shower Thursday and Friday, but rain chances increase Friday night and into next weekend.

