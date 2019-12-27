A warm and wet weekend ahead

We’re back to cooler temperatures…briefly. We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 30 degrees. That’s still about 10 degrees above normal. Warmer air returns again for the weekend.

Warm and wet is the big story this weekend. We start off the weekend dry, but a storm system coming out of the southwest and Plains will bring rain on Saturday, starting late in the day and increasing Saturday night into Sunday. A fair amount of rain is expected, over an inch in some areas. Temperatures get back to around 50 tomorrow, and into the low 60s again on Sunday, then we cool down as we head into Monday and beyond. We will have a slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Monday, then a chance for a few flakes on Tuesday. So far, New Year’s Eve is looking dry.

