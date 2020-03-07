A warm and sunny finish to the weekend

Clear skies expected tonight, but it won’t be as chilly as what we woke up to this morning. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, with lows in the low to mid 30s overnight.

Sunshine sticks around to round out the weekend. Tomorrow will be much warmer than today with highs reaching near 60 degrees. Tomorrow night will be quite warm with lows only in the mid 40s. Rain returns Monday afternoon, and Monday night, possibly lingering into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain near to above normal through the rest of the week with several chances for mainly rain as we see a number of weak disturbances move through.

