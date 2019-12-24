A very warm Christmas

We’re starting with a bit of fog in spots this morning. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory for our southern counties (La Porte, Starke, Marshall, Pulaski, Fulton and Kosciusko) until 10 AM. Visibility will be reduced, and the freezing fog could cause slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses. Beyond the morning fog, the afternoon will bring very warm temperatures again, with highs around 50 degrees. We should see more clouds today than the past couple days.

Christmas Eve will be a mild one as folks head out for evening services. Evening temperatures will be mainly in the 40s, with lows overnight in the mid 30s. Warmer again tomorrow with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s for Christmas Day. That’s not record warmth, but not too far from it. We stay quite warm into the first part of the weekend, then we finally get a front that moves through and brings some colder air. Rain will move in on Saturday into Sunday, with a rain/snow mix possible Sunday night and Monday.

