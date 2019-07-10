A sneak peek at Goshen's Air Supremacy show

Starting Thursday, some retro radio-controlled aircraft are taking to the skies in Goshen, and on Wednesday, NewsCenter 16 got a sneak preview.

For the third year in a row, the Goshen Municipal Airport is hosting the Air Supremacy Over Goshen airshow.

Thursday through Saturday, visitors can catch all the giant-scale military and civilian-style planes buzzing across the sky.

For some, the show is a trip down memory lane.

"This is kind of a run through history, if you will, and my favorite thing is when you see an elderly gentleman or a lady staring at a particular airplane, I'll go engage them and you can see they're someplace else, they're back in 1944," model plane pilot Chuck Hamilton said.

Admission to the event is $5, but children, veterans and active military members all get in for free.

